Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $176.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.