Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,354 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

JPIB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,222 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $359.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

