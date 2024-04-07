Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 702.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

