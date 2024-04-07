Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $108.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

