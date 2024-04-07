Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 85,781 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KFY. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 335,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

