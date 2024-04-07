Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 34,636 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,825,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,175.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,522,000 after acquiring an additional 576,414 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 164,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 103,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

