Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. 2,634,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,229. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

