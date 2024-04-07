Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,913,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,389,000 after acquiring an additional 576,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,870,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,334,000 after acquiring an additional 328,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.23 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

