Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.41. 540,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,761. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $16,220,619. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.