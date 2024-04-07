Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,838. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average is $121.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

