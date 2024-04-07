Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XLG stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

