Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 457,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $510,755,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,128,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,289.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,086.91. The stock has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

