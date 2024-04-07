Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TEGNA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 925.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 1,794,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,280. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.50.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

