Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 214,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

FTCS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,178. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

