Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,512 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 480,584 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 514.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 677,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

