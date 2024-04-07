Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 895 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 172,557 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.