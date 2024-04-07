Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ATKR traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.82. The stock had a trading volume of 514,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,301. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.29 and a 200 day moving average of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

