Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded up $8.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $579.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

