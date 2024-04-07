Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,974. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

