Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 573 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 86,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NKE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

