Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $673.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.60. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

