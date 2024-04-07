Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 19,795 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,490,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,267. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.