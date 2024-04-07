Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 8,966 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

