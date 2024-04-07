Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.89. 4,254,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

