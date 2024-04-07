Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLDR traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.14. The stock had a trading volume of 688,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,464. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.77 and its 200 day moving average is $158.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.81 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

