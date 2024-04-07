Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,508,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.