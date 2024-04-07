Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after buying an additional 152,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,218,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,556,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $113.91. 602,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,489. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.