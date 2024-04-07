Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.67 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.47. 403,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

