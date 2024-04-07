Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. 6,351,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,665. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.