Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,399 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.27% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3,340.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,050,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 96,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 167,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGGO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

