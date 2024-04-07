Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,651 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after buying an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,213,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $187.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,009 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average of $160.41. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

