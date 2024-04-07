Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $215.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

