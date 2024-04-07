Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $22,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

