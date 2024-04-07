Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 25,678 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PWR stock traded up $4.91 on Friday, hitting $263.20. The stock had a trading volume of 639,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.89 and its 200-day moving average is $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $265.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

