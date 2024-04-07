Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,269. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

