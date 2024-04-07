Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,028 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE:GSBD remained flat at $14.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 786,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,782. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.13. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

