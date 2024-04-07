Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.