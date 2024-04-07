Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,246 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. 5,248,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.