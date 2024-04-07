Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 165 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in HEICO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 5.4% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.13. The company had a trading volume of 173,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,940. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $200.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial increased their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

