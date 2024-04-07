Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 457,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $510,755,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,289.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,086.91. The company has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

