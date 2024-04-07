Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $50.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,127,000 after buying an additional 2,843,488 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $72,201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,941,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

