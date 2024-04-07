Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $787.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

