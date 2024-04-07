Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $22.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE TDOC opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

