Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $115.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Tesla Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

