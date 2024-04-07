Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,927. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

