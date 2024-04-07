The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,893 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $588,957,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $146,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,684,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,170,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,006 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $49.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

