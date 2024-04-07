The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $10,039,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $183.14. 4,021,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.40 and its 200-day moving average is $208.84. The company has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77, a PEG ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

