The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,197. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

