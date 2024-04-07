The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

