Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Thermon Group Price Performance

NYSE:THR opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.07.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $726,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Thermon Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

